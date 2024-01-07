How to Watch the Ole Miss vs. LSU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Ole Miss Rebels (11-3) take a five-game win streak into a home contest with the LSU Tigers (14-1), winners of 14 straight. It begins at 3:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Sunday, January 7, 2024.
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: Fubo Sports US
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Ole Miss vs. LSU Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers' 94.9 points per game are 42.5 more points than the 52.4 the Rebels give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 52.4 points, LSU is 14-1.
- Ole Miss has an 11-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 94.9 points.
- The Rebels score 7.6 more points per game (67.1) than the Tigers allow (59.5).
- Ole Miss is 8-1 when scoring more than 59.5 points.
- LSU has a 10-0 record when allowing fewer than 67.1 points.
- The Rebels shoot 40.4% from the field, 4.2% higher than the Tigers allow defensively.
- The Tigers' 50 shooting percentage from the field is 16 higher than the Rebels have conceded.
Ole Miss Leaders
- Aneesah Morrow: 18.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 49.6 FG%, 10.7 3PT% (3-for-28)
- Angel Reese: 19.7 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 53.5 FG%
- Flau'jae Johnson: 13.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 52.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)
- Mikaylah Williams: 16.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.3 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (31-for-72)
- Hailey Van Lith: 11.6 PTS, 5 AST, 1.6 STL, 43.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)
LSU Leaders
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ UAPB
|W 62-47
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
|12/30/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 76-37
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/4/2024
|@ Alabama
|W 55-45
|Foster Auditorium
|1/7/2024
|LSU
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/11/2024
|Auburn
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/14/2024
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Coppin State
|W 80-48
|Physical Education Complex
|12/30/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 110-68
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|1/4/2024
|Missouri
|W 92-72
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/11/2024
|Texas A&M
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|1/14/2024
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
