Sunday's contest at The Pavilion at Ole Miss has the No. 7 LSU Tigers (14-1) going head-to-head against the Ole Miss Rebels (11-3) at 3:00 PM (on January 7). Our computer prediction projects a win for LSU by a score of 70-67, who is slightly favored by our model.

In their last outing on Thursday, the Rebels earned a 55-45 win against Alabama.

The Rebels came out on top in their most recent game 55-45 against Alabama on Thursday. The Tigers are coming off of a 92-72 win against Missouri in their last outing on Thursday. Madison Scott totaled 12 points, four rebounds and five assists for the Rebels. Aneesah Morrow scored a team-best 25 points for the Tigers in the victory.

Ole Miss vs. LSU Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Ole Miss vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 70, Ole Miss 67

Top 25 Predictions

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

The Rebels notched their best win of the season on January 4 by claiming a 55-45 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Rebels have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (two).

Ole Miss has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (six).

Ole Miss 2023-24 Best Wins

55-45 on the road over Alabama (No. 33) on January 4

60-49 over Michigan (No. 46) on November 20

56-47 over Arizona (No. 51) on November 19

80-63 at home over Temple (No. 114) on November 15

62-47 on the road over UAPB (No. 171) on December 21

LSU Schedule Analysis

The Tigers beat the No. 13 Virginia Tech Hokies in an 82-64 win on November 30, which was their best victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Tigers are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories.

LSU has nine wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the second-most in the country.

LSU 2023-24 Best Wins

82-64 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 13/AP Poll) on November 30

76-73 over Virginia (No. 77) on November 25

92-72 at home over Missouri (No. 81) on January 4

109-79 at home over Kent State (No. 116) on November 14

73-50 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 141) on November 17

Ole Miss Leaders

Scott: 10.3 PTS, 52.2 FG%

10.3 PTS, 52.2 FG% Marquesha Davis: 11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20) Rita Igbokwe: 5.4 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 50.8 FG%

5.4 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 50.8 FG% Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.0 FG%, 16.0 3PT% (4-for-25)

7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.0 FG%, 16.0 3PT% (4-for-25) Snudda Collins: 10.4 PTS, 33.6 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (15-for-59)

LSU Leaders

Morrow: 18.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 49.6 FG%, 10.7 3PT% (3-for-28)

18.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 49.6 FG%, 10.7 3PT% (3-for-28) Angel Reese: 19.7 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 53.5 FG%

19.7 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 53.5 FG% Flau'jae Johnson: 13.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 52.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

13.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 52.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32) Mikaylah Williams: 16.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.3 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (31-for-72)

16.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.3 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (31-for-72) Hailey Van Lith: 11.6 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 43.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels average 67.1 points per game (162nd in college basketball) while allowing 52.4 per contest (12th in college basketball). They have a +207 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.7 points per game.

The Rebels are posting 73.9 points per game this year in home games, which is 13.9 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (60.0).

Ole Miss is surrendering 55.6 points per game this year at home, which is 7.1 more points than it is allowing in away games (48.5).

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 35.4 points per game (posting 94.9 points per game, first in college basketball, and allowing 59.5 per contest, 85th in college basketball) and have a +530 scoring differential.

Over their last 10 games, the Tigers are posting 94.2 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than their season average (94.9).

