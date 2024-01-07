Sunday's contest features the No. 7 LSU Tigers (14-1) and the Ole Miss Rebels (11-3) squaring off at The Pavilion at Ole Miss (on January 7) at 3:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-67 win for LSU, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Rebels took care of business in their most recent game 55-45 against Alabama on Thursday.

In their last time out, the Rebels won on Thursday 55-45 against Alabama. The Tigers came out on top in their last outing 92-72 against Missouri on Thursday. In the Rebels' win, Madison Scott led the way with a team-high 12 points (adding four rebounds and five assists). Aneesah Morrow put up 25 points, 10 rebounds and zero assists for the Tigers.

Ole Miss vs. LSU Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Ole Miss vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 70, Ole Miss 67

Top 25 Predictions

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

The Rebels beat the Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 33 in our computer rankings) in a 55-45 win on January 4 -- their signature win of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Rebels are 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.

Ole Miss has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (six).

Ole Miss 2023-24 Best Wins

55-45 on the road over Alabama (No. 33) on January 4

60-49 over Michigan (No. 46) on November 20

56-47 over Arizona (No. 50) on November 19

80-63 at home over Temple (No. 115) on November 15

62-47 on the road over UAPB (No. 171) on December 21

LSU Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 13 Virginia Tech Hokies on November 30, the Tigers secured their signature win of the season, an 82-64 home victory.

The Tigers have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one).

LSU has tied for the second-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (nine).

LSU 2023-24 Best Wins

82-64 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 13/AP Poll) on November 30

76-73 over Virginia (No. 77) on November 25

92-72 at home over Missouri (No. 81) on January 4

109-79 at home over Kent State (No. 117) on November 14

73-50 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 141) on November 17

Ole Miss Leaders

Scott: 10.3 PTS, 52.2 FG%

10.3 PTS, 52.2 FG% Marquesha Davis: 11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)

11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20) Rita Igbokwe: 5.4 PTS, 2 BLK, 50.8 FG%

5.4 PTS, 2 BLK, 50.8 FG% Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25)

7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25) Snudda Collins: 10.4 PTS, 33.6 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (15-for-59)

LSU Leaders

Morrow: 18.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 49.6 FG%, 10.7 3PT% (3-for-28)

18.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 49.6 FG%, 10.7 3PT% (3-for-28) Angel Reese: 19.7 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 53.5 FG%

19.7 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 53.5 FG% Flau'jae Johnson: 13.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 52.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

13.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 52.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32) Mikaylah Williams: 16.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.3 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (31-for-72)

16.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.3 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (31-for-72) Hailey Van Lith: 11.6 PTS, 5 AST, 1.6 STL, 43.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels are outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game with a +207 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.1 points per game (162nd in college basketball) and give up 52.4 per outing (12th in college basketball).

The Rebels are posting 73.9 points per game this year at home, which is 13.9 more points than they're averaging in away games (60).

Defensively Ole Miss has played worse at home this season, ceding 55.6 points per game, compared to 48.5 in road games.

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers put up 94.9 points per game (first in college basketball) while giving up 59.5 per outing (85th in college basketball). They have a +530 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 35.4 points per game.

The Tigers have played worse offensively over their last 10 games, averaging 94.2 points per contest, 0.7 fewer points their than season average of 94.9.

