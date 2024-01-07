Sunday's game between the No. 7 LSU Tigers (14-1) and the Ole Miss Rebels (11-3) at The Pavilion at Ole Miss has a projected final score of 70-67 based on our computer prediction, with LSU taking home the win. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM on January 7.

Their last time out, the Rebels won on Thursday 55-45 against Alabama.

The Rebels are coming off of a 55-45 victory against Alabama in their most recent game on Thursday. The Tigers are coming off of a 92-72 win over Missouri in their most recent game on Thursday. In the victory, Madison Scott led the Rebels with 12 points. Aneesah Morrow's team-leading 25 points paced the Tigers in the victory.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ole Miss vs. LSU Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ole Miss vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 70, Ole Miss 67

Top 25 Predictions

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

The Rebels' best win of the season came in a 55-45 victory on January 4 over the Alabama Crimson Tide, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 32) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Rebels are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 12th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Ole Miss is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 38th-most victories.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ole Miss 2023-24 Best Wins

55-45 on the road over Alabama (No. 32) on January 4

60-49 over Michigan (No. 44) on November 20

56-47 over Arizona (No. 52) on November 19

80-63 at home over Temple (No. 124) on November 15

62-47 on the road over UAPB (No. 168) on December 21

LSU Schedule Analysis

The Tigers beat the No. 13 Virginia Tech Hokies in an 82-64 win on November 30, which was their signature win of the season.

The Tigers have one win versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 25th-most in Division 1.

LSU has nine wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the second-most in the country.

LSU 2023-24 Best Wins

82-64 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 13/AP Poll) on November 30

76-73 over Virginia (No. 76) on November 25

92-72 at home over Missouri (No. 80) on January 4

109-79 at home over Kent State (No. 130) on November 14

73-50 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 144) on November 17

Ole Miss Leaders

Scott: 10.3 PTS, 52.2 FG%

10.3 PTS, 52.2 FG% Marquesha Davis: 11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)

11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20) Rita Igbokwe: 5.4 PTS, 2 BLK, 50.8 FG%

5.4 PTS, 2 BLK, 50.8 FG% Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25)

7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25) Snudda Collins: 10.4 PTS, 33.6 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (15-for-59)

LSU Leaders

Morrow: 18.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 49.6 FG%, 10.7 3PT% (3-for-28)

18.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 49.6 FG%, 10.7 3PT% (3-for-28) Angel Reese: 19.7 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 53.5 FG%

19.7 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 53.5 FG% Flau'jae Johnson: 13.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 52.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

13.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 52.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32) Mikaylah Williams: 16.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.3 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (31-for-72)

16.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.3 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (31-for-72) Hailey Van Lith: 11.6 PTS, 5 AST, 1.6 STL, 43.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels' +207 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 67.1 points per game (165th in college basketball) while allowing 52.4 per contest (13th in college basketball).

The Rebels are putting up 73.9 points per game this season in home games, which is 13.9 more points than they're averaging on the road (60).

Ole Miss is ceding 55.6 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 48.5.

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 35.4 points per game, with a +530 scoring differential overall. They put up 94.9 points per game (first in college basketball) and give up 59.5 per contest (85th in college basketball).

The Tigers are scoring 94.2 points per game in their last 10 games, which is 0.7 fewer points than their average for the season (94.9).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.