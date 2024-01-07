The New Orleans Pelicans (21-15) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to continue a five-game road winning streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (21-13) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET.

Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSNO

NBCS-CA and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Pelicans vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 116 - Pelicans 115

Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Pelicans (+ 2.5)

Pelicans (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-0.6)

Kings (-0.6) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



Under (234.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.5

The Kings (18-16-0 ATS) have covered the spread 52.9% of the time, 2.7% less often than the Pelicans (20-16-0) this year.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Sacramento (9-12) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (42.9%) than New Orleans (8-5) does as the underdog (61.5%).

New Orleans and its opponents have gone over the point total 47.2% of the time this season (17 out of 36). That's less often than Sacramento and its opponents have (18 out of 34).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Pelicans are 10-7, while the Kings are 16-10 as moneyline favorites.

Pelicans Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Pelicans are 14th in the league offensively (115.3 points scored per game) and 10th on defense (111.9 points conceded).

New Orleans grabs 44.3 rebounds per game and give up 43.3 boards, ranking 10th and 16th, respectively, in the NBA.

With 26.3 assists per game, the Pelicans are 12th in the NBA.

In 2023-24, New Orleans is 13th in the league in turnovers committed (12.9 per game) and ninth in turnovers forced (13.8).

The Pelicans are 24th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11.6 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage (37.4%).

