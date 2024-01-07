Will Kendre Miller pay out his Week 18 anytime TD player prop when the New Orleans Saints play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important stats.

Will Kendre Miller score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +325 (Bet $10 to win $32.50 if he scores a TD)

Miller has rushed for 83 yards on 28 carries (13.8 ypg).

And Miller has added nine catches for 111 yards (18.5 per game).

Miller has not scored a rushing touchdown in six games.

Kendre Miller Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 @Packers 9 34 0 1 0 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 1 3 0 1 5 0 Week 5 @Patriots 12 37 0 4 53 0 Week 6 @Texans 2 -1 0 1 13 0 Week 8 @Colts 3 10 0 1 9 0 Week 9 Bears 1 0 0 1 31 0

