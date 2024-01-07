With the New Orleans Saints (8-8) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) playing on January 7 at Caesars Superdome, Derek Carr and Taylor Heinicke will go head to head at the quarterback position. We analyze the two signal callers below, digging into the stats and trends that will impact this matchup.

Saints vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV: CBS

Derek Carr vs. Taylor Heinicke Matchup

Derek Carr 2023 Stats Taylor Heinicke 16 Games Played 5 67.9% Completion % 54.4% 3,614 (225.9) Passing Yards (Per Game) 890 (178.0) 21 Touchdowns 5 8 Interceptions 4 34 (2.1) Rushing Yards (Per game) 124 (24.8) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Derek Carr Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 240.5 yards

: Over/Under 240.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Falcons Defensive Stats

This year, the Falcons rank ninth in the NFL with 20.3 points allowed per game and rank 11th in total yards allowed with 316.1 yards given up per game.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Atlanta's defense has been firing on all cylinders, with 3,203 passing yards allowed this season (eighth-fewest in NFL).

Against the run, the Falcons have surrendered 1,855 total rushing yards (19th in NFL) and rank ninth in yards allowed per rush attempt (4).

Defensively, Atlanta ranks third in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 33.9%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it is third (42.6%).

Taylor Heinicke Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 193.5 yards

: Over/Under 193.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 0.5 TD

Saints Defensive Stats

