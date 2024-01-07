CJ McCollum and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates will match up versus the Sacramento Kings on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last time on the court, a 111-95 loss to the Clippers, McCollum put up 12 points and six rebounds.

If you'd like to make predictions on McCollum's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

CJ McCollum Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 20.0 19.0 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 4.1 Assists 5.5 5.1 4.4 PRA -- 29.2 27.5 PR -- 24.1 23.1 3PM 3.5 3.5 4.1



Looking to bet on one or more of McCollum's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

CJ McCollum Insights vs. the Kings

This season, he's put up 10.6% of the Pelicans' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.2 per contest.

He's made 3.5 threes per game, or 18.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

McCollum's opponents, the Kings, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 104 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average the ninth-most possessions per game with 101.4.

The Kings give up 117.5 points per game, 22nd-ranked in the league.

The Kings concede 43.1 rebounds per game, ranking 12th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Kings have conceded 27.2 per game, 21st in the league.

The Kings are the 14th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

CJ McCollum vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/4/2023 36 17 2 7 3 2 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.