Will Alvin Kamara Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Alvin Kamara did not participate in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints have a game against the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. All of Kamara's stats can be found below.
Rep Alvin Kamara and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In terms of season stats, Kamara has run for 694 yards on 180 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 3.9 yards per carry, and has 75 catches (86 targets) for 466 yards.
Keep an eye on Kamara's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Alvin Kamara Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- There is one other running back on the injury report for the Saints this week:
- Kendre Miller (LP/ankle): 28 Rush Att; 83 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 9 Rec; 111 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 18 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Noah Brown
- Click Here for Ko Kieft
- Click Here for Bryce Young
- Click Here for Trey Palmer
- Click Here for Miles Sanders
Saints vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Read More About This Game
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Kamara 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|180
|694
|5
|3.9
|86
|75
|466
|1
Kamara Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|11
|51
|0
|13
|33
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|22
|80
|1
|3
|17
|0
|Week 6
|@Texans
|19
|68
|0
|7
|36
|0
|Week 7
|Jaguars
|17
|62
|0
|12
|91
|0
|Week 8
|@Colts
|17
|59
|1
|4
|51
|1
|Week 9
|Bears
|9
|26
|0
|4
|44
|0
|Week 10
|@Vikings
|9
|42
|0
|7
|33
|0
|Week 12
|@Falcons
|15
|69
|0
|4
|50
|0
|Week 13
|Lions
|14
|51
|2
|6
|58
|0
|Week 14
|Panthers
|12
|56
|1
|3
|-11
|0
|Week 15
|Giants
|16
|66
|0
|5
|44
|0
|Week 16
|@Rams
|9
|19
|0
|5
|16
|0
|Week 17
|@Buccaneers
|10
|45
|0
|2
|4
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.