Will A.T. Perry Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
A.T. Perry did not participate in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints have a game against the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. Seeking Perry's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Looking at season stats, Perry has been targeted 15 times and has nine catches for 193 yards (21.4 per reception) and two TDs.
A.T. Perry Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Illness
- The Saints have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Juwan Johnson (DNP/chest): 34 Rec; 328 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs
Week 18 Injury Reports
Saints vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Perry 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|15
|9
|193
|17
|2
|21.4
Perry Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 10
|@Vikings
|4
|2
|38
|1
|Week 12
|@Falcons
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 13
|Lions
|3
|1
|30
|0
|Week 14
|Panthers
|1
|1
|44
|0
|Week 15
|Giants
|2
|2
|34
|0
|Week 16
|@Rams
|1
|1
|35
|1
|Week 17
|@Buccaneers
|2
|1
|5
|0
