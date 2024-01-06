Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars will play the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Prop bets for Seguin are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Tyler Seguin vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Seguin Season Stats Insights

Seguin has averaged 16:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).

Seguin has scored a goal in a game 11 times this season over 37 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Seguin has a point in 20 of 37 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

Seguin has had an assist in a game 13 times this season over 37 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Seguin hits the over on his points over/under is 53.5%, based on the odds.

Seguin has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Seguin Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have conceded 122 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 37 Games 5 28 Points 4 13 Goals 1 15 Assists 3

