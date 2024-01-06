Will Tyler Seguin Score a Goal Against the Predators on January 6?
When the Dallas Stars square off against the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Tyler Seguin light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Tyler Seguin score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Seguin stats and insights
- In 11 of 37 games this season, Seguin has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not scored versus the Predators this season in one game (two shots).
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 16.9% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have given up 122 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents twice while averaging 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Seguin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Avalanche
|2
|2
|0
|16:56
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|1/2/2024
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Blackhawks
|3
|1
|2
|14:57
|Home
|W 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:56
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:32
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:06
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|18:42
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|18:48
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|18:29
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|17:14
|Home
|W 5-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.