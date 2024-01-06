Tate County, MS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Tate County, Mississippi today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tate County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Independence High School at Ashland High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Ashland, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
