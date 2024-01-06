The No. 19 James Madison Dukes (14-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) will attempt to build on a 14-game winning run when visiting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Reed Green Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southern Miss vs. James Madison Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Southern Miss Stats Insights

  • This season, Southern Miss has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Dukes are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 121st.
  • The Golden Eagles' 70.4 points per game are just 0.8 fewer points than the 71.2 the Dukes give up to opponents.
  • Southern Miss has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 71.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Southern Miss averages 71.2 points per game. Away, it scores 71.
  • At home, the Golden Eagles concede 59.8 points per game. On the road, they allow 78.7.
  • Beyond the arc, Southern Miss knocks down more 3-pointers away (7.5 per game) than at home (4.8), and makes a higher percentage away (37.2%) than at home (23.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/23/2023 Ole Miss L 89-72 Mississippi Coast Coliseum
12/30/2023 @ Georgia Southern L 88-67 W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
1/4/2024 Georgia State W 79-73 Reed Green Coliseum
1/6/2024 James Madison - Reed Green Coliseum
1/11/2024 @ UL Monroe - Fant-Ewing Coliseum
1/13/2024 @ Troy - Trojan Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.