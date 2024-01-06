The No. 19 James Madison Dukes (14-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) will attempt to build on a 14-game winning run when visiting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Reed Green Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southern Miss vs. James Madison Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Southern Miss Stats Insights

This season, Southern Miss has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.5% from the field.

The Dukes are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 121st.

The Golden Eagles' 70.4 points per game are just 0.8 fewer points than the 71.2 the Dukes give up to opponents.

Southern Miss has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 71.2 points.

Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison

At home, Southern Miss averages 71.2 points per game. Away, it scores 71.

At home, the Golden Eagles concede 59.8 points per game. On the road, they allow 78.7.

Beyond the arc, Southern Miss knocks down more 3-pointers away (7.5 per game) than at home (4.8), and makes a higher percentage away (37.2%) than at home (23.3%).

Southern Miss Upcoming Schedule