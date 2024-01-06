How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) bring a six-game winning streak into a home matchup with the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC), who have won 13 straight. It starts at 6:00 PM ET (on SEC Network) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SECN
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Kentucky vs Florida (12:30 PM ET | January 6)
- Georgia vs Missouri (1:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Auburn vs Arkansas (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Alabama vs Vanderbilt (3:30 PM ET | January 6)
Ole Miss Stats Insights
- The Rebels are shooting 46.4% from the field, 9.2% higher than the 37.2% the Volunteers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Ole Miss has a 12-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 37.2% from the field.
- The Rebels are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 77th.
- The Rebels score an average of 77.4 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 64.3 the Volunteers give up to opponents.
- Ole Miss is 13-0 when it scores more than 64.3 points.
Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Ole Miss averaged 3.6 more points per game at home (69.4) than on the road (65.8).
- At home, the Rebels conceded 67.5 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 73.8.
- At home, Ole Miss knocked down 6.6 3-pointers per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (5.4). Ole Miss' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (30.8%) than away (27.1%).
Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Troy
|W 74-53
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/23/2023
|Southern Miss
|W 89-72
|Mississippi Coast Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|Bryant
|W 95-78
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/6/2024
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/10/2024
|Florida
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/13/2024
|Vanderbilt
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
