Saturday's contest that pits the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) versus the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC) at Thompson-Boling Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-67 in favor of Tennessee, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on January 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 77, Ole Miss 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. Tennessee

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee (-10.6)

Tennessee (-10.6) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

Both Tennessee and Ole Miss are 6-6-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Volunteers and the Rebels are 6-6-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season. Tennessee is 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests, while Ole Miss has gone 6-4 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

Other SEC Predictions

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels outscore opponents by 9.6 points per game (posting 77.4 points per game, 125th in college basketball, and allowing 67.8 per outing, 104th in college basketball) and have a +125 scoring differential.

Ole Miss grabs 35.5 rebounds per game (232nd in college basketball), compared to the 36.4 of its opponents.

Ole Miss hits 7.7 three-pointers per game (160th in college basketball) at a 40.3% rate (ninth-best in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 its opponents make, shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc.

Ole Miss has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.2 per game (55th in college basketball) while forcing 12.8 (123rd in college basketball).

