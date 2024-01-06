If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Ole Miss and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Ole Miss' upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Ole Miss ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-4 1-1 NR NR 97

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ole Miss' best wins

On November 20 against the Michigan Wolverines, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 55) in the RPI, Ole Miss secured its signature win of the season, a 60-49 victory at a neutral site. Madison Scott delivered a team-best 12 points with four rebounds and five assists in the game against Michigan.

Next best wins

56-47 over Arizona (No. 74/RPI) on November 19

55-45 on the road over Alabama (No. 78/RPI) on January 4

62-47 on the road over UAPB (No. 127/RPI) on December 21

80-63 at home over Temple (No. 158/RPI) on November 15

58-45 at home over Little Rock (No. 225/RPI) on November 25

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ole Miss' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 4-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

The Rebels have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (four).

The Rebels have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country based on the RPI (six).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Ole Miss faces the 114th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

In terms of the Rebels' upcoming schedule, they have seven games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have 14 contests against teams above .500.

Ole Miss' upcoming schedule features one game against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Ole Miss' next game

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Auburn Tigers

Ole Miss Rebels vs. Auburn Tigers Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:30 PM ET Location: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Ole Miss games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.