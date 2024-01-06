The Alabama State Hornets (0-10) play a fellow SWAC squad, the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-10), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Harrison HPER Complex. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch

Sh'Diamond McKnight: 14.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaylia Reed: 8.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Amberly Brown: 5.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK

5.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK Leah Turner: 5.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Syann Holmes: 3.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Alabama State Players to Watch

Cordasia Harris: 10.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK

10.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK Shmya Ward: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Dakiyah Sanders: 2.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

2.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Whitney Dunn: 6.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Che'Mya Carouthers: 5.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

