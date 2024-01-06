Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-13, 0-0 SWAC) will look to break a 13-game losing streak when hosting the Alabama State Hornets (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Harrison HPER Complex. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on YouTube.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State matchup in this article.
Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi
- How to Watch on TV: YouTube
Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama State Moneyline
|Mississippi Valley State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama State (-11.5)
|129.5
|-700
|+500
|FanDuel
|Alabama State (-10.5)
|128.5
|-750
|+490
Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama State Betting Trends
- Mississippi Valley State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.
- The Delta Devils have covered the spread four times this year (4-9 ATS) when playing as at least 11-point underdogs.
- Alabama State has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- Hornets games have hit the over five out of 11 times this season.
