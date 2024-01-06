The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-13, 0-0 SWAC) will look to break a 13-game losing streak when hosting the Alabama State Hornets (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Harrison HPER Complex. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on YouTube.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State matchup in this article.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi

Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: YouTube

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama State Moneyline Mississippi Valley State Moneyline BetMGM Alabama State (-11.5) 129.5 -700 +500 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Alabama State (-10.5) 128.5 -750 +490 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama State Betting Trends

Mississippi Valley State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

The Delta Devils have covered the spread four times this year (4-9 ATS) when playing as at least 11-point underdogs.

Alabama State has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Hornets games have hit the over five out of 11 times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.