The Alabama State Hornets (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) will hope to break a three-game road skid when squaring off against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-13, 0-0 SWAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Harrison HPER Complex, airing at 7:00 PM ET on YouTube.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi

Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi TV: YouTube

Mississippi Valley State Stats Insights

The Delta Devils make 36.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (42%).

In games Mississippi Valley State shoots higher than 42% from the field, it is 0-3 overall.

The Delta Devils are the 363rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hornets sit at 35th.

The Delta Devils average 48.2 points per game, 25.9 fewer points than the 74.1 the Hornets give up.

Mississippi Valley State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Mississippi Valley State posted 9.5 more points per game (68) than it did away from home (58.5).

The Delta Devils surrendered 70.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 77.5 in road games.

Mississippi Valley State drained 5.6 threes per game, which was 0.6 more than it averaged in away games (5). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33.9% at home and 35.8% when playing on the road.

Mississippi Valley State Upcoming Schedule