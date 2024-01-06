Mississippi State vs. South Carolina January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's SEC slate includes the South Carolina Gamecocks (11-1, 0-0 SEC) playing the Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-2, 0-0 SEC) at 12:00 PM ET on CBS.
Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- Cameron Matthews: 10.3 PTS, 7 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jimmy Bell Jr.: 9.6 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Josh Hubbard: 14.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- D.J. Jeffries: 7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dashawn Davis: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Meechie Johnson Jr.: 18.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- B.J. Mack: 14.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ta'Lon Cooper: 10.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Myles Stute: 9.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jacobi Wright: 6.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Stat Comparison
|South Carolina Rank
|South Carolina AVG
|Mississippi State AVG
|Mississippi State Rank
|212th
|73.9
|Points Scored
|75.5
|169th
|28th
|63.2
|Points Allowed
|62.8
|21st
|191st
|36.5
|Rebounds
|40.8
|40th
|174th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.6
|75th
|68th
|8.8
|3pt Made
|7.6
|171st
|101st
|14.9
|Assists
|15.3
|87th
|23rd
|9.3
|Turnovers
|11.9
|196th
