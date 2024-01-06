The Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) bring a five-game win streak into a road matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC), who have won five straight as well. It tips at 12:00 PM ET (on CBS) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mississippi State vs. South Carolina matchup.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: CBS

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mississippi State Moneyline South Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Mississippi State (-3.5) 135.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mississippi State (-3.5) 135.5 -160 +132 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

Mississippi State has covered eight times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

A total of five out of the Bulldogs' 13 games this season have gone over the point total.

South Carolina has covered 10 times in 13 chances against the spread this year.

Gamecocks games have gone over the point total six out of 13 times this year.

Mississippi State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Mississippi State's national championship odds (+8000) place it just 35th in the country, but according to computer rankings, it is 31st.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Bulldogs have had the 15th-biggest change this season, improving from +15000 at the start to +8000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Mississippi State has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

