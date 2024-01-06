The Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Gamecocks have also taken five games in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Mississippi State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).

In games Mississippi State shoots better than 40.2% from the field, it is 10-1 overall.

The Gamecocks are the 161st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 49th.

The 76.2 points per game the Bulldogs score are 13.1 more points than the Gamecocks allow (63.1).

When Mississippi State scores more than 63.1 points, it is 11-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Mississippi State performed better at home last year, posting 69.6 points per game, compared to 63.9 per game away from home.

When playing at home, the Bulldogs allowed 5.7 fewer points per game (59.3) than when playing on the road (65).

In terms of three-pointers, Mississippi State fared better when playing at home last year, sinking 5.5 three-pointers per game with a 26.7% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 threes per game and a 24.3% three-point percentage away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule