How to Watch Mississippi State vs. South Carolina on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Two hot squads hit the court when the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Gamecocks, victors in five in a row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Kentucky vs Florida (12:30 PM ET | January 6)
- Georgia vs Missouri (1:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Auburn vs Arkansas (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
Mississippi State Stats Insights
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Mississippi State shoots better than 40.2% from the field, it is 10-1 overall.
- The Bulldogs are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gamecocks sit at 161st.
- The Bulldogs record 13.1 more points per game (76.2) than the Gamecocks give up (63.1).
- Mississippi State has an 11-0 record when putting up more than 63.1 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Mississippi State posted 69.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 63.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.
- Defensively the Bulldogs were better in home games last year, ceding 59.3 points per game, compared to 65 in road games.
- In terms of three-pointers, Mississippi State performed better when playing at home last season, sinking 5.5 treys per game with a 26.7% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 threes per game and a 24.3% three-point percentage away from home.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|North Texas
|W 72-54
|Cadence Bank Arena
|12/23/2023
|Rutgers
|W 70-60
|Prudential Center
|12/31/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 85-62
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|1/10/2024
|Tennessee
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|Alabama
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.