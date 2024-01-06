The Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) take a five-game win streak into a road contest versus the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC), who have won five straight as well. It begins at 12:00 PM ET (on CBS) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Mississippi State Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).
  • Mississippi State has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gamecocks sit at 161st.
  • The Bulldogs average 76.2 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 63.1 the Gamecocks give up.
  • Mississippi State has an 11-0 record when scoring more than 63.1 points.

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Mississippi State put up 69.6 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 63.9 points per contest.
  • The Bulldogs allowed 59.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.7 fewer points than they allowed away from home (65).
  • Mississippi State sunk 5.5 threes per game with a 26.7% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 2.4% points better than it averaged in road games (4.3 threes per game, 24.3% three-point percentage).

Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 North Texas W 72-54 Cadence Bank Arena
12/23/2023 Rutgers W 70-60 Prudential Center
12/31/2023 Bethune-Cookman W 85-62 Humphrey Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena
1/10/2024 Tennessee - Humphrey Coliseum
1/13/2024 Alabama - Humphrey Coliseum

