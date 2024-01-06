When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Mississippi State be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How Mississippi State ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-4 0-2 35 NR 69

Mississippi State's best wins

When Mississippi State defeated the Belmont Bruins, the No. 40 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 63-62 on November 19, it was its best victory of the season. Jessika Carter amassed a team-leading 17 points with eight rebounds and one assist in the contest versus Belmont.

Next best wins

82-72 at home over Jackson State (No. 67/RPI) on December 14

102-58 over Tulsa (No. 85/RPI) on November 26

82-75 on the road over Colorado State (No. 109/RPI) on December 20

81-78 over Clemson (No. 117/RPI) on November 24

77-68 over UAPB (No. 127/RPI) on November 25

Mississippi State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 3-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Mississippi State has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country according to the RPI (one).

Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Bulldogs are 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.

The Bulldogs have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Mississippi State has drawn the 90th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Bulldogs' upcoming schedule includes 10 games against teams with worse records and 14 games versus teams with records north of .500.

In terms of Mississippi St's upcoming schedule, it has 14 games left, with one coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Mississippi State's next game

Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

