What are Mississippi State's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Preseason national championship odds: +15000

+15000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +8000

How Mississippi State ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 0-1 39 NR 33

Mississippi State's best wins

On November 8 against the Arizona State Sun Devils, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 40) in the RPI rankings, Mississippi State captured its signature win of the season, a 71-56 victory at a neutral site. The leading point-getter against Arizona State was Josh Hubbard, who delivered 29 points with three rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

66-57 over Northwestern (No. 51/RPI) on November 19

76-64 over Washington State (No. 92/RPI) on November 18

70-60 over Rutgers (No. 116/RPI) on December 23

72-54 over North Texas (No. 129/RPI) on December 17

106-76 over Tulane (No. 173/RPI) on December 9

Mississippi State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, Mississippi State has one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 32nd-most in the country.

According to the RPI, the Bulldogs have two wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Mississippi State is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 36th-most victories.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Mississippi State is playing the 95th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Bulldogs have 17 games left on the schedule, with 16 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and eight games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

As far as MSU's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games left, with seven coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Mississippi State's next game

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Tennessee Volunteers

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Tennessee Volunteers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV Channel: SEC Network

