The Dallas Stars, Jason Robertson included, will play the Nashville Predators on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Robertson against the Predators, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jason Robertson vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Robertson Season Stats Insights

Robertson has averaged 18:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

In 10 of 37 games this season Robertson has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Robertson has a point in 26 games this season (out of 37), including multiple points 10 times.

In 20 of 37 games this season, Robertson has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Robertson's implied probability to go over his point total is 70.4% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 51.2% of Robertson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Robertson Stats vs. the Predators

On the defensive side, the Predators are conceding 122 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 37 Games 5 37 Points 10 12 Goals 2 25 Assists 8

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.