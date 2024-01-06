Will Jamie Benn Score a Goal Against the Predators on January 6?
When the Dallas Stars play the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Jamie Benn score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jamie Benn score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Benn stats and insights
- In seven of 37 games this season, Benn has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Predators this season in one game (one shot).
- Benn has picked up seven assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 122 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents twice while averaging 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Benn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:41
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|1/2/2024
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|15:32
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:32
|Home
|W 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|16:14
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:24
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:37
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|16:02
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:06
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Home
|W 5-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.