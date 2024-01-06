Jackson State vs. Alcorn State January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Alcorn State Braves (2-7) play a fellow SWAC team, the Jackson State Tigers (5-5), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Williams Assembly Center. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET.
Jackson State vs. Alcorn State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Jackson State Players to Watch
- Angel Jackson: 8.6 PTS, 6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Miya Crump: 9.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- TI'lan Boler: 10.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Daphane White: 9.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Hayleigh Breland: 5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
Alcorn State Players to Watch
- Zy'Nyia White: 10.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Destiny Brown: 7.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Nakia Cheatham: 8.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kiarra Henderson: 4.7 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Akyriale Ford: 3.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
