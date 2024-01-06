How to Watch Jackson State vs. Alcorn State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Alcorn State Braves (1-12, 0-0 SWAC) will attempt to halt an 11-game losing skid when visiting the Jackson State Tigers (4-9, 0-0 SWAC) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Williams Assembly Center. The game airs on HBCUGo.
Jackson State vs. Alcorn State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Jackson State Stats Insights
- This season, the Tigers have a 40.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.7% lower than the 49.2% of shots the Braves' opponents have made.
- The Tigers are the 204th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Braves rank 319th.
- The Tigers score 19.1 fewer points per game (68.8) than the Braves give up (87.9).
Jackson State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Jackson State put up 68.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 68.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 0.4 points per contest.
- The Tigers gave up 68.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.4 in road games.
- Jackson State drained 6.3 treys per game both when playing at home and when playing on the road. When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 31.7% when playing at home and 32.1% when playing on the road.
Jackson State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|N.C. A&T
|W 68-60
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Gonzaga
|L 100-76
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Northwestern
|L 74-63
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|1/6/2024
|Alcorn State
|-
|Williams Assembly Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Alabama State
|-
|Dunn-Oliver Acadome
|1/13/2024
|@ Alabama A&M
|-
|Alabama A&M Events Center
