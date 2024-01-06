The Alcorn State Braves (1-12, 0-0 SWAC) will attempt to halt an 11-game losing skid when visiting the Jackson State Tigers (4-9, 0-0 SWAC) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Williams Assembly Center. The game airs on HBCUGo.

Jackson State vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi

Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi TV: CBS

Jackson State Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 40.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.7% lower than the 49.2% of shots the Braves' opponents have made.

The Tigers are the 204th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Braves rank 319th.

The Tigers score 19.1 fewer points per game (68.8) than the Braves give up (87.9).

Jackson State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Jackson State put up 68.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 68.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 0.4 points per contest.

The Tigers gave up 68.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.4 in road games.

Jackson State drained 6.3 treys per game both when playing at home and when playing on the road. When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 31.7% when playing at home and 32.1% when playing on the road.

Jackson State Upcoming Schedule