Saturday's game at Williams Assembly Center has the Jackson State Tigers (4-9, 0-0 SWAC) taking on the Alcorn State Braves (1-12, 0-0 SWAC) at 3:30 PM ET on January 6. Our computer prediction projects a 81-73 win for Jackson State, who are favored by our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jackson State vs. Alcorn State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: HBCUGo

HBCUGo Where: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Venue: Williams Assembly Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jackson State vs. Alcorn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Jackson State 81, Alcorn State 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Jackson State vs. Alcorn State

Computer Predicted Spread: Jackson State (-7.8)

Jackson State (-7.8) Computer Predicted Total: 153.9

Jackson State's record against the spread so far this season is 6-5-0, and Alcorn State's is 4-8-0. The Tigers have gone over the point total in seven games, while Braves games have gone over nine times. In the last 10 games, Jackson State is 5-5 against the spread and 2-8 overall while Alcorn State has gone 4-6 against the spread and 0-10 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Jackson State Performance Insights

The Tigers have a -155 scoring differential, falling short by 11.9 points per game. They're putting up 68.8 points per game to rank 304th in college basketball and are giving up 80.7 per outing to rank 349th in college basketball.

Jackson State ranks 205th in the country at 36.1 rebounds per game. That's 2.5 fewer than the 38.6 its opponents average.

Jackson State knocks down 6.7 three-pointers per game (254th in college basketball), 3.1 fewer than its opponents (9.8). It is shooting 32.8% from deep (214th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 37.4%.

The Tigers rank 343rd in college basketball with 84.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 336th in college basketball defensively with 98.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Jackson State has committed 14.2 turnovers per game (335th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.2 (94th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.