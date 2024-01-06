A pair of streaking squads square off when the Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) host the Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET. The Gators are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Wildcats, who have won four in a row.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida vs. Kentucky matchup.

Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Florida vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

Florida is 5-7-1 ATS this season.

Gators games have gone over the point total nine out of 13 times this season.

Kentucky is 8-4-0 ATS this year.

A total of nine Wildcats games this season have hit the over.

Florida Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7000

+7000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+7000), Florida is 31st in the country. It is four spots below that, 35th, according to computer rankings.

The Gators' national championship odds are the same now (+7000) compared to the start of the season (+7000).

With odds of +7000, Florida has been given a 1.4% chance of winning the national championship.

Kentucky Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1800

+1800 The Wildcats were +1400 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +1800, which is the 49th-biggest change in the country.

Based on its moneyline odds, Kentucky has a 5.3% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.