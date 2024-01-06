Chickasaw County, MS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Chickasaw County, Mississippi today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.
Chickasaw County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bruce High School at Houston High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Houston, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calhoun City High School at Houston High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Houston, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
