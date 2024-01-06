Calhoun County, MS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
In Calhoun County, Mississippi, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Calhoun County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bruce High School at Houston High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Houston, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calhoun City High School at Houston High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Houston, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
