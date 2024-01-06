Saturday's game features the Jackson State Tigers (5-6) and the Alcorn State Braves (2-9) facing off at Williams Assembly Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 71-51 victory for heavily favored Jackson State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Braves' last outing on Saturday ended in a 76-37 loss to Ole Miss.

Alcorn State vs. Jackson State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi

Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: Seattle 11 (KSTW)

Alcorn State vs. Jackson State Score Prediction

Prediction: Jackson State 71, Alcorn State 51

Alcorn State Schedule Analysis

Against the Nicholls Colonels on November 30, the Braves picked up their best win of the season, a 54-46 home victory.

The Braves have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (four).

Alcorn State has tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (two).

Alcorn State Leaders

Nakia Cheatham: 9.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.5 STL, 42.1 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

9.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.5 STL, 42.1 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19) Zy'Nyia White: 10.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

10.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Destiny Brown: 7.7 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 43.4 FG%

7.7 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 43.4 FG% Kiarra Henderson: 4.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.3 FG%

4.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.3 FG% Tyginae Wright: 5.0 PTS, 24.3 FG%, 17.5 3PT% (7-for-40)

Alcorn State Performance Insights

The Braves have a -235 scoring differential, falling short by 21.4 points per game. They're putting up 47.9 points per game, 357th in college basketball, and are giving up 69.3 per outing to rank 284th in college basketball.

