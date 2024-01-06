The Alcorn State Braves (1-12, 0-0 SWAC) will attempt to break a 12-game road losing skid at the Jackson State Tigers (4-9, 0-0 SWAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET.

Alcorn State vs. Jackson State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi

Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi TV: CBS

Alcorn State Stats Insights

The Braves' 41.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Tigers have given up to their opponents.

Alcorn State has put together a 0-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.7% from the field.

The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Braves rank 260th.

The Braves score 12.4 fewer points per game (68.3) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (80.7).

When it scores more than 80.7 points, Alcorn State is 0-2.

Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Alcorn State scored 76.8 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 away.

The Braves gave up fewer points at home (69.7 per game) than on the road (70.7) last season.

Beyond the arc, Alcorn State drained fewer triples away (5 per game) than at home (5.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (27.8%) than at home (33.5%) too.

Alcorn State Upcoming Schedule