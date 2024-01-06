How to Watch Alcorn State vs. Jackson State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Alcorn State Braves (1-12, 0-0 SWAC) will attempt to break a 12-game road losing skid at the Jackson State Tigers (4-9, 0-0 SWAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET.
Alcorn State vs. Jackson State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi
- TV: CBS
Alcorn State Stats Insights
- The Braves' 41.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Tigers have given up to their opponents.
- Alcorn State has put together a 0-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.7% from the field.
- The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Braves rank 260th.
- The Braves score 12.4 fewer points per game (68.3) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (80.7).
- When it scores more than 80.7 points, Alcorn State is 0-2.
Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Alcorn State scored 76.8 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 away.
- The Braves gave up fewer points at home (69.7 per game) than on the road (70.7) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Alcorn State drained fewer triples away (5 per game) than at home (5.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (27.8%) than at home (33.5%) too.
Alcorn State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Northern Iowa
|L 100-82
|McLeod Center
|12/19/2023
|@ Drake
|L 92-55
|Knapp Center
|12/21/2023
|@ George Washington
|L 79-75
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Jackson State
|-
|Williams Assembly Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Alabama A&M
|-
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Alabama State
|-
|Dunn-Oliver Acadome
