Zion Williamson and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates will face the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 117-106 win against the Timberwolves, Williamson totaled 27 points and six assists.

We're going to break down Williamson's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zion Williamson Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 22.5 22.0 Rebounds 5.5 6.1 6.7 Assists 4.5 4.7 4.3 PRA -- 33.3 33 PR -- 28.6 28.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Williamson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Zion Williamson Insights vs. the Clippers

Williamson has taken 15.1 shots per game this season and made 8.8 per game, which account for 13.8% and 16.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Williamson's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 100.6 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average 101.5 per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams.

The Clippers give up 112.2 points per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 42 rebounds per contest, the Clippers are the fifth-ranked squad in the league.

The Clippers allow 26 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Zion Williamson vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 34 32 6 5 0 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.