Union County, MS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Union County, Mississippi today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Union County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Union Attendance Center at North Pontotoc High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Ecru, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
HW Byers High School at Myrtle Attendance Center
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Myrtle, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at West Union Attendance Center
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Myrtle, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
