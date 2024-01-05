Sunflower County, MS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Sunflower County, Mississippi today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Sunflower County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Canton High School at Gentry High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Indianola, MS
