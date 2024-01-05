Pelicans vs. Clippers Injury Report Today - January 5
Check out the injury report for the New Orleans Pelicans (21-14), which currently has two players listed, as the Pelicans prepare for their matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers (21-12) at Smoothie King Center on Friday, January 5 at 8:00 PM ET.
The Pelicans came out on top in their last matchup 117-106 against the Timberwolves on Wednesday. In the victory, Zion Williamson paced the Pelicans with 27 points.
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Trey Murphy III
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|14.8
|4.1
|1.7
|Matt Ryan
|SF
|Out
|Calf
|9.3
|2.3
|1.1
Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today
Clippers Injuries: Moussa Diabate: Out (Hip)
Pelicans vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and BSSC
