Two streaking squads meet when the New Orleans Pelicans (21-14) host the Los Angeles Clippers (21-12) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The Pelicans are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Clippers, winners of four straight games.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. Clippers matchup.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSC

BSNO and BSSC Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Pelicans vs Clippers Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Pelicans average 115.9 points per game (12th in the league) while allowing 112.0 per outing (eighth in the NBA). They have a +137 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Clippers have a +163 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.0 points per game. They're putting up 117.2 points per game, ninth in the league, and are allowing 112.2 per outing to rank 11th in the NBA.

The two teams average 233.1 points per game combined, 4.6 more points than this game's total.

These two teams allow a combined 224.2 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

New Orleans has put together a 20-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has covered 17 times in 33 matchups with a spread this season.

Pelicans and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +6600 +3000 - Clippers +1200 +600 -

