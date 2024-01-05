Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Who's likely to score in the NHL on Thursday? There are 13 games on the schedule, and a full list of anytime goal-scorer odds is available below.
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch NHL action all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
David Pastrnak (Bruins) +100 to score
Bruins vs. Penguins
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- Pastrnak's stats: 22 goals in 36 games
Artemi Panarin (Rangers) +105 to score
Rangers vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- Panarin's stats: 23 goals in 36 games
Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +110 to score
Lightning vs. Wild
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- Kucherov's stats: 27 goals in 38 games
Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +120 to score
Avalanche vs. Stars
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- MacKinnon's stats: 20 goals in 38 games
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Chris Kreider (Rangers) +120 to score
Rangers vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- Kreider's stats: 19 goals in 36 games
Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +125 to score
Avalanche vs. Stars
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- Rantanen's stats: 19 goals in 38 games
Mark Scheifele (Jets) +130 to score
Jets vs. Sharks
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- Scheifele's stats: 12 goals in 36 games
Cole Caufield (Canadiens) +135 to score
Canadiens vs. Sabres
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- Caufield's stats: 11 goals in 37 games
Mika Zibanejad (Rangers) +135 to score
Rangers vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- Zibanejad's stats: 14 goals in 36 games
Brock Boeser (Canucks) +145 to score
Canucks vs. Blues
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- Boeser's stats: 24 goals in 37 games
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.