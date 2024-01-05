CJ McCollum and the rest of the New Orleans Pelicans will be taking on the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

McCollum put up 24 points and five assists in his previous game, which ended in a 117-106 win versus the Timberwolves.

Below, we look at McCollum's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

CJ McCollum Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 20.4 19.7 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 4.0 Assists 4.5 5.2 4.5 PRA -- 29.6 28.2 PR -- 24.4 23.7 3PM 3.5 3.5 4.0



CJ McCollum Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, he's put up 10.5% of the Pelicans' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.3 per contest.

McCollum is averaging 8.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.4% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

McCollum's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 100.6 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average the eighth-most possessions per game with 101.5.

The Clippers allow 112.2 points per contest, 11th-ranked in the league.

The Clippers concede 42 rebounds per contest, ranking fifth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Clippers are 14th in the NBA, allowing 26 per game.

Conceding 12.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Clippers are the 12th-ranked squad in the league.

CJ McCollum vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/1/2023 38 19 1 3 1 0 3 3/25/2023 35 21 8 8 3 1 2 10/30/2022 32 22 5 3 4 0 1

