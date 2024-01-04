The Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) aim to snap a four-game road losing streak at the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Southern Miss vs. Georgia State matchup.

Southern Miss vs. Georgia State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern Miss vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Southern Miss Moneyline Georgia State Moneyline

Southern Miss vs. Georgia State Betting Trends

Southern Miss has covered just twice in 11 matchups with a spread this season.

The Golden Eagles and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of 11 times this season.

Georgia State has covered five times in 11 chances against the spread this year.

A total of seven Panthers games this year have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.