How to Watch Southern Miss vs. Georgia State on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) travel to face the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) after dropping four consecutive road games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.
Southern Miss vs. Georgia State Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- Old Dominion vs Troy (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
- Appalachian State vs South Alabama (8:00 PM ET | January 4)
- Coastal Carolina vs Texas State (8:00 PM ET | January 4)
- Georgia Southern vs Arkansas State (8:00 PM ET | January 4)
- James Madison vs Louisiana (8:00 PM ET | January 4)
Southern Miss Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles are shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 44% the Panthers allow to opponents.
- In games Southern Miss shoots higher than 44% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
- The Panthers are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Golden Eagles sit at 165th.
- The 69.8 points per game the Golden Eagles record are the same as the Panthers allow.
- When Southern Miss scores more than 74.3 points, it is 5-0.
Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively, Southern Miss scores 69.3 points per game in home games, compared to 71 points per game in road games.
- The Golden Eagles are ceding 56.5 points per game this season in home games, which is 22.2 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (78.7).
- In terms of three-pointers, Southern Miss has played worse when playing at home this year, making 4.5 three-pointers per game with a 21.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 per game and a 37.2% percentage on the road.
Southern Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Lamar
|W 82-79
|Montagne Center
|12/23/2023
|Ole Miss
|L 89-72
|Mississippi Coast Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ Georgia Southern
|L 88-67
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|1/4/2024
|Georgia State
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|James Madison
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|1/11/2024
|@ UL Monroe
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
