The Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) travel to face the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) after dropping four consecutive road games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southern Miss vs. Georgia State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Southern Miss Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 44% the Panthers allow to opponents.

In games Southern Miss shoots higher than 44% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.

The Panthers are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Golden Eagles sit at 165th.

The 69.8 points per game the Golden Eagles record are the same as the Panthers allow.

When Southern Miss scores more than 74.3 points, it is 5-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison

Offensively, Southern Miss scores 69.3 points per game in home games, compared to 71 points per game in road games.

The Golden Eagles are ceding 56.5 points per game this season in home games, which is 22.2 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (78.7).

In terms of three-pointers, Southern Miss has played worse when playing at home this year, making 4.5 three-pointers per game with a 21.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 per game and a 37.2% percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Miss Upcoming Schedule