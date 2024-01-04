When the Dallas Stars play the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Roope Hintz find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Roope Hintz score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Hintz stats and insights

Hintz has scored in 11 of 34 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Hintz has picked up five goals and five assists on the power play.

Hintz's shooting percentage is 18.3%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche are conceding 114 total goals (three per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Hintz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:24 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 14:10 Home W 8-1 12/29/2023 Blackhawks 3 3 0 18:20 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:20 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:35 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 18:50 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:57 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 17:41 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 2 0 2 16:14 Home W 6-3

Stars vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

