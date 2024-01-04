Will Radek Faksa Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on January 4?
The Dallas Stars' upcoming game against the Colorado Avalanche is slated for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Radek Faksa score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Radek Faksa score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Faksa stats and insights
- Faksa has scored in two of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
- Faksa has no points on the power play.
- Faksa's shooting percentage is 8.7%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 114 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Faksa recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:53
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|11:55
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:47
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:24
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|11:51
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|12:20
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:08
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:47
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|11:53
|Away
|L 5-4
Stars vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
