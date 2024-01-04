The Alabama Crimson Tide (13-2) will try to build on a six-game win run when they host the Ole Miss Rebels (10-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The Rebels have won four games in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network +

Ole Miss vs. Alabama Scoring Comparison

The Rebels score an average of 68.1 points per game, 16.4 more points than the 51.7 the Crimson Tide give up.

When it scores more than 51.7 points, Ole Miss is 10-3.

Alabama has an 11-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.1 points.

The 77.5 points per game the Crimson Tide average are 24.6 more points than the Rebels allow (52.9).

Alabama is 13-2 when scoring more than 52.9 points.

When Ole Miss allows fewer than 77.5 points, it is 10-2.

This year the Crimson Tide are shooting 46.4% from the field, 12% higher than the Rebels concede.

The Rebels make 41.1% of their shots from the field, 5.7% higher than the Crimson Tide's defensive field-goal percentage.

Ole Miss Leaders

Madison Scott: 10.2 PTS, 57 FG%

10.2 PTS, 57 FG% Marquesha Davis: 11.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.7 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

11.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.7 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)

7.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24) Snudda Collins: 10.8 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (15-for-58)

10.8 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (15-for-58) Rita Igbokwe: 5.2 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 51.9 FG%

Ole Miss Schedule