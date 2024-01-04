The Ole Miss Rebels (9-3) meet a fellow SEC team, the Alabama Crimson Tide (12-2), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Foster Auditorium. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET.

Ole Miss vs. Alabama Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Marquesha Davis: 12.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

Madison Scott: 10.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Snudda Collins: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Rita Igbokwe: 5.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.9 BLK

Alabama Players to Watch

Sarah Ashlee Barker: 15.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Aaliyah Nye: 13.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Essence Cody: 9.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK

Jessica Timmons: 11.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Loyal McQueen: 9.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

